Actor Ranvir Shorey's car impounded by Mumbai Police for taking his household help to the hospital for wife’s delivery

On Wednesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter stating that the Mumbai Police was impounding his car "for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital".
"Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Shorey said. He added that even as some of the officials were sympathetic, one official decided to file an FIR.
"Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment," he said.
"Turns out apart from harassing me by impounding my car and registering an FIR against my poor driver, PI Vijay Kumar Kadam is also talking to the press about my car being impounded. Is this SOP, @CMOMaharashtra?" Shorey wrote in a follow-up tweet.
The actor said that he was "saddened and disappointed" by the situation and how the "highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver."
He also added they had been made to wait at the police station for ages.
"Three hapless people made to wait for more than six hours. What are we being punished for?" he asked.
Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, India had been put under a state of lockdown. Since then the lockdown has been extended thrice. Lockdown 4.0 will be in place till May 31, and while it had brought with it many relaxations, many travel restrictions continue to be in place.
