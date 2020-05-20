Actor Ranvir Shorey's car impounded by Mumbai Police for taking his household help to the hospital for wife’s delivery

On Wednesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter stating that the Mumbai Police was impounding his car "for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital".

"Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Shorey said. He added that even as some of the officials were sympathetic, one official decided to file an FIR.

"Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment," he said.

"Turns out apart from harassing me by impounding my car and registering an FIR against my poor driver, PI Vijay Kumar Kadam is also talking to the press about my car being impounded. Is this SOP, @CMOMaharashtra?" Shorey wrote in a follow-up tweet.