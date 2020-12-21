Actor Arjun Rampal questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau after fresh findings revealed alleged discrepancies

Actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday after fresh findings revealed alleged discrepancies in a prescription of a tablet submitted by him to the agency probing a drug case.

The actor is likely to face more trouble as NCB is investigating the authenticity of two prescriptions issued by two different doctors based in Delhi and Mumbai. Under the scanner of the agency is a prescription of a drug clonazepam which is regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and requires a doctor’s prescription.

Last month, the agency conducted searches at the residence of the actor from where they seized tablets. The seizures led to the questioning of the actor who had then claimed that he had prescriptions of the tablets. NCB sources, however, stated that “there are discrepancies in his version pertaining to the prescription given by a Delhi based doctor”. The agency is also finding details about the prescription of the Mumbai based doctor.

The agency is probing if the prescription is a backdated one and if he has sourced it through a contact. The statement of the Delhi based doctor has also been recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. This has been done to avoid the possibility of the witness going back on the statements made to the agency.

Rampal was questioned for six hours by the agency at its Ballard Estate office. When asked if he will be summoned again, Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, Mumbai to The Free Press Journal, “He was questioned and allowed to go. We will examine the entire issue in detail and we will take a call.” He refused to answer further questions on the case. This newspaper has reached out to the Delhi based doctor for his comment.

The medicine is regulated under the NDPS Act which empowers NCB to prosecute those abusing it without a medical prescription. Rampal refused to interact with the media after his questioning. During his first questioning on November 13, Rampal had said he was cooperating with the investigations and had nothing to do with drugs. “They wanted to question people connected with the case. I agree with the investigation done by the NCB team,” Rampal had said on November 13 while speaking to the media after his questioning. Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been questioned. The agency arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Rampal’s girlfriend, in connection with their ongoing probe in a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.