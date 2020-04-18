Actor Ajaz Khan arrested in Mumbai for hate speech, violation of prohibitory orders

Mumbai-based actor, Ajaz Khan has been arrested and a case has been registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders on Saturday evening.
According to reports, Khan has been arrested for his recent controversial remarks, made in a Facebook Live video.
"If an ant is killed, a Muslim is responsible...If an elephant dies, a Muslim is reposnsible..." he begins. He goes on to talk about how the BJP has 'bought' media people such as Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma and hoped that they, as well as their families get the novel coronavirus.
Khan had had several controversial moments in recent times. He unsuccessfully contested elections from South Mumbai's Byculla as an independent candidate, polling less votes than NOTA in 2019. He has also come under the police scanner over the years.
In the past, Khan had been arrested by the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police after posting a rather provoking TikTok video. According to reports, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch had said that the videos had had "objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc".
Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had filed a complain, and later took to Twitter to announce the same, calling Khan a 'hate monger'.
Khan has, in the past appeared in films including Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Ghost Ghost Na Raha as well as having a role in the popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayye that was aired on STAR One. At present he is a part of the Colors TV show Parichay.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)