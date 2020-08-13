Activists raise funds to help migrants establish new businesses back home

In an attempt to support the migrant workers whose means of employment have shrunk amid the pandemic, civil activists and social workers have extended financial help to support their livelihood.

Nearly 20 lakh migrant labourers were forced to leave Mumbai as their employers faced the financial heat of the lockdown. Thus, social workers have launched the 'Shramik Samman' programme to provide the workers with financial aid to start their own economic activities back home.

"The workers who had gone to their native places are having no source for livelihood. So we have initiated this campaign to provide them financial aid and help them to restart their small businesses," said social activist Bilal Khan.

The activists said the aim of the initiative is to promote local levels of employment opportunities.

Under the initiative, the labourers would be provided 70% of the capital alongside which the social workers will also help them by trying to arrange loans for the remaining 30% amount.

"We want to boost the local cottage industries of these workers so that they don't have to come back to Mumbai immediately. If we help them with their local ventures, there will be employment opportunities for other people also," Khan said.

As part of the initiative, the activists have already funded the resumption of an oil extraction mill in Bhagalpur and have helped a large number of labourers in setting up their own dairy farms at various parts of Haryana.

Hindi film actor, Manoj Bajpai has also joined hands with the activists and took part in the online fundraising campaign.

"Apart from raising funds for them, we will be training the workers also and teach them business module and finance management so they can put the resources into legitimate use," stated Anil Hebbar, activist.

"All these workers hail from remote areas of the country which hardly has any economic opportunity for them. Thus, this campaign will work as a community programme and benefit many families at a time" Hebbar added.