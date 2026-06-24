Activist Seeks NMMC Intervention Over Continued Confinement Of Sterilised Community Dogs From CBD Belapur

Animal Welfare Board of India | X

The issue is stated to be about dogs from Sector 25, CBD Belapur. The activist Seema Tank has sought intervention from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), and the District Animal Welfare Committee.

Legal Challenge

In a representation submitted to the authorities, Tank alleged that several community dogs were captured from the residential colony on June 15 and have since been kept at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Turbhe.

She questioned the legality of the continued confinement of sterilized and vaccinated dogs and demanded their immediate release back to their original territory.

Information Sought

Tank stated that under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, healthy community dogs that have undergone sterilization and vaccination are required to be returned to the same locality from where they were picked up after completion of the prescribed procedures. She argued that residential colonies do not fall within the category of restricted or institutional premises where special provisions may apply.

The activist has sought detailed information regarding the capture of the dogs, including records of sterilization, anti-rabies vaccination, veterinary examinations, and complaints received against them. She has also demanded disclosure of any official orders issued to dog-catching squads.

Medical Clarification

Questioning the role and authority of the ABC Centre, Tank has called for an inquiry into the centre's functioning, the terms and validity of its contract with NMMC, and whether its mandate extends beyond sterilization and vaccination programmes to the long-term detention of healthy community dogs.

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She has further sought clarification on whether any of the captured dogs were declared rabid, incurably ill, or dangerously aggressive by qualified veterinarians, conditions that could warrant their removal under applicable rules.

Pressure Allegation

Tank also requested an investigation into whether municipal officials acted under pressure from local residents seeking the permanent removal of community dogs, allegedly in violation of the provisions of the ABC Rules. She has urged authorities to clarify that residential colonies will not be treated as institutional premises for the purpose of removing community dogs from their territories.

The activist has sought a written response from the concerned authorities and has called for greater transparency regarding the handling of community dogs captured from residential areas in Navi Mumbai.

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