Active cases of Covid continue to surge in PMC, Kharghar tops with 119 cases

The number of active cases of Covid under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has more than tripled in the last week. At present, active cases stand at 198.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Active cases of Covid continue to surge in PMC, Kharghar tops with 119 cases

The number of active cases of Covid under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has more than tripled in the last week. At present, active cases stand at 198. On May 28, the number of active cases was just 50.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, in the last 10 days, new cases were detected in Kharghar and other nodes.

At present, the Kharghar node has 119 active cases, followed by Kamothe 34, and Panvel 14 of Covid. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has four active cases.

On June 7, 72 new cases of Covis were reported with a maximum of 42 in the Kharghar node. However, 12 patients got discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.29 while 1416 people lost their lives due to infections.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 94,382 of Covid were reported of which 92,768 recovered.

article-image

