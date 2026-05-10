'Action Should Be Taken': Sanjay Shirsat Alleges AIMIM Link In TCS Case, Claims Nida Khan Was Given Shelter In Sambhajinagar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on Nida Khan, the accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

According to an ANI post, Shirsat alleged that AIMIM itself was linked to the case and claimed that Khan had been provided shelter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for several days. He further alleged that Khan was a “paid worker” who acted as instructed.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on Nida Khan, the accused in the TCS case, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat says, "The AIMIM itself is involved in the Nida Khan case... Nida Khan was given a shelter in Sambhajinagar for 30 to 40 days... Nida… pic.twitter.com/uE0Zz7RcWg — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

“Nida Khan is a paid worker, and she did what she was told to do. If she has not done anything, she will be acquitted,” Shirsat said.

The minister also accused Owaisi of provoking people through his statements and demanded that action be taken against him. He further claimed that no Muslim leader had come forward in Owaisi’s support over the issue.

“Owaisi has provoked people by giving such statements. Action should be taken against it. No Muslim leader has supported him in this,” Shirsat added.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the TCS case has revealed that AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel allegedly helped Khan by providing her shelter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Nashik Police have issued a notice to Patel and seized his mobile phone as part of the probe.

According to sources, Khan, who had been absconding for several days, was staying in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the last five days. After coming in contact with Patel, she reportedly decided to shift there along with her family.

Patel had allegedly accommodated Khan in a newly purchased flat in the Kausar Park area of Naregaon. The flat was reportedly bought nearly two months ago.

Read Also Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel Accused Of Sheltering Nida Khan

Police have now named Patel as a co-accused for allegedly providing shelter to Khan, who is already facing charges related to rape, illegal religious conversion and atrocities. A case has been registered against Patel in Nashik under Section 249 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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