‘Acting Like Fugitives’: CM Fadnavis Slams Opposition For Not Holding Debate With HM Amit Shah - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lashed out at the Opposition for running away from discussing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of “acting like fugitives.”

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis asserted that the Opposition was running away from a debate that it had earlier demanded. “The Opposition is acting like a fugitive. They are running away from the debate... They consistently shy away from debate (in Parliament) because they know that a discussion would expose their duplicity,” Fadnavis said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The opposition is acting like a fugitive. They are running away from the debate... They consistently shy away from debate (in Parliament) because they know that a discussion would expose their duplicity. A… pic.twitter.com/bGc6MhQWXY — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Fadnavis raises Jharkhand protests

Further stepping up his attack, Fadnavis stated that if a debate takes place in Parliament over paper leaks, issues concerning Jharkhand would also come up for discussion. As, an ongoing protest is currently being led by JPSC and JSSC aspirants and has been underway in Jharkhand for more than two weeks, with students raising concerns over alleged examination irregularities and demanding reforms in the recruitment system. The protesters have also sought the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

Fadnavis accused the Opposition of ignoring the protests in Jharkhand and alleged that the state government had failed to show concern for the future of the youth. “A debate would raise questions regarding Jharkhand, forcing them to answer for their silence on the matter. Initially, they made excuses, claiming they did not want a discussion because Amit Shah was not responding. But when Amit Shah confirmed in writing that he was ready to reply, these fugitives ran away... They have no concern for the youth or for education,” Fadnavis said.

Opposition accused of creating ruckus

Escalating his attack on the Opposition, Fadnavis told reporters that it was merely creating a ruckus to gain screen time and engaging in mere opposition. “I have never seen an Opposition that acts more like a fugitive than this one,” he added.

Jharkhand agitation intensifies

Meanwhile, the agitation in Jharkhand has intensified in recent days. According to the latest reports, several protesters marching towards the state Assembly on Monday breached multiple police barricades even after the heavy security arrangements in Ranchi.

However, the protesters were met with water cannons as they attempted to move towards the Assembly premises. Moreover, the use of water cannons did not stop the demonstrators from moving closer to the high-security area.

Following the agitation, the government has proposed reforms, including the formation of an expert committee comprising representatives from premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), XLRI and the Indian School of Mines (ISM).

Panel to examine recruitment system

The proposed panel will examine the recruitment system and suggest measures to make government examinations more transparent and reliable.

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