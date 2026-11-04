'Act Of God': BMC Inquiry Finds No Single Cause Behind Chembur Tree Collapse That Killed 11-Year-Old Boy

Chembur Tree Collapse | File pic

Mumbai: A fact-finding inquiry into the death of 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava, who was killed after a peepal tree fell on his school bus in Chembur on June 30, has concluded that no single factor could be identified as the cause of the collapse, describing the incident as an 'act of God'.

The four-volume report was submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday by former Mumbai University vice-chancellor and botanist Prof Sanjay V Deshmukh. Appointed by the civic body to independently re-examine the incident, Deshmukh conducted the inquiry over more than two months, reassessing the available evidence and scientifically examining findings from the preliminary investigation.

According to a Times of India report quoting officials, the inquiry also considered the conditions on the road at the time of the accident. Vehicles were parked on both sides of the road when the tree came crashing down. An official said the school bus could have moved faster had the vehicles not been parked there. However, the report did not attribute the fatal incident to any one specific cause.

Report Calls For Overhaul Of Mumbai's Tree Management

While one volume examines the circumstances surrounding the Chembur tragedy, the remaining three focus on Mumbai's tree cover, scientific assessment of tree health and recommendations for selecting suitable species across the city.

The report calls for a more comprehensive approach to identifying trees that may pose a risk, instead of relying only on visual inspections. It recommends assessing the cumulative impact of human activity and infrastructure work around trees over several years.

Among the key concerns are excavation, installation of underground utilities, road construction, changes in soil conditions and drainage, as well as weather-related factors that could affect the stability of trees.

Focus On Root Protection & Scientific Risk Assessment

The recommendations stress the need to protect root zones and improve coordination between departments carrying out roadwork, excavation and utility-related projects. The report also advocates preventive measures and scientific tree-risk assessments to identify potential hazards before they result in accidents.

It further suggests that the BMC develop clearer guidelines on tree species suited to different roads and neighbourhoods, taking into account available space, road characteristics and the surrounding urban environment.