Accused with 2 lakh bounty arrested in Amravati chemist killing

HomeMumbaiAccused with 2 lakh bounty arrested in Amravati chemist killing

Umesh Kolhe was murdered on June 21 while on his way home after closing his chemist shop in Amravati for sharing on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Umesh Kolhe | Twitter

The eleventh accused with a bounty of Rs 200,000 cash reward and wanted in the murder conspiracy of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Mumbai on Wednesday. 

NIA arrested absconding accused Shaim Ahmed was hiding in Mumbai for his active role in the conspiracy to kill Kolhe. Ahmed (22), a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati city of Maharashtra had been on the run since the case was registered. Umesh Kolhe was murdered on June 21 while on his way home after closing his chemist shop in Amravati for sharing on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks.

NIA had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of accused Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed wanted in the case of the murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe.

article-image

The premier anti-terror agency had arrested Amravati residents Abdul Arbaz, Maulavi Mushfique Ahmed, Irfan Shaikh, Shoaib Khan, Mudassir Ahmed, Aatif Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Abdul Toufiq and Shahrukh Pathan in the case for their alleged role in the murder and was on the lookout for Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed for his role in the conspiracy. 

Last month the tenth accused, Shaikh Salim Shaikh Chhotu, and two others arrested earlier were produced before the special court. In a hearing, which was in-camera, the NIA sought further custody of the accused arrested earlier, Abdul Arbaaz and Mushfique Ahmed, stating that it wants to probe further into their roles and the involvement of other accused.

NIA had submitted that Call Data Records and bank account details of the accused have to be probed to find links to the larger conspiracy including its financial aspects.

Previously, seven accused were arrested by the state police in a case registered at Police station City Kotwali, Amravati. The case was later transferred to the NIA.

article-image

