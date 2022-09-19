e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Punishment for insulting prophet is beheading': BJP worker in Rajasthan receives death threat over social media post

'Punishment for insulting prophet is beheading': BJP worker in Rajasthan receives death threat over social media post

The woman said she found the letter days after she put up a social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
'Punishment for insulting prophet is beheading': BJP worker in Rajasthan receives death threat over social media post | File Photo

A BJP worker in Rajasthan's Alwar district has received a death threat in a letter which accuses her of having insulted the prophet, police said on Monday.

The woman said she found the letter days after she put up a social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.

"A complaint has been received. The beat constable and the SHO of the area have been asked to keep a watch. Footage from a CCTV camera installed at the apartment is being examined," Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

Sadar police station SHO Ajit Singh said a preliminary investigation suggested that the letter was written by a child, who threatened the BJP worker with an "Udaipur-like incident".

The letter said the punishment for insulting the prophet is beheading, he added.

The letter referred to the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men over an "insult to Islam" on June 28

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Stormy assembly session begins with opposition hitting roads

Uttar Pradesh: Stormy assembly session begins with opposition hitting roads

Chhattisgarh: Dharmjeet Singh’s expulsion from JCC(J) seals fate of tri-party politics in state

Chhattisgarh: Dharmjeet Singh’s expulsion from JCC(J) seals fate of tri-party politics in state

When AAP, Congress promise freebies, BJP’s Gujarat sits on Rs 3.08 lakh cr public debt

When AAP, Congress promise freebies, BJP’s Gujarat sits on Rs 3.08 lakh cr public debt

'Punishment for insulting prophet is beheading': BJP worker in Rajasthan receives death threat over...

'Punishment for insulting prophet is beheading': BJP worker in Rajasthan receives death threat over...

Monkeypox: 14th case reported in India, 9th in Delhi

Monkeypox: 14th case reported in India, 9th in Delhi