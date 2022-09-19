'Punishment for insulting prophet is beheading': BJP worker in Rajasthan receives death threat over social media post | File Photo

A BJP worker in Rajasthan's Alwar district has received a death threat in a letter which accuses her of having insulted the prophet, police said on Monday.

The woman said she found the letter days after she put up a social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.

"A complaint has been received. The beat constable and the SHO of the area have been asked to keep a watch. Footage from a CCTV camera installed at the apartment is being examined," Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

Sadar police station SHO Ajit Singh said a preliminary investigation suggested that the letter was written by a child, who threatened the BJP worker with an "Udaipur-like incident".

The letter said the punishment for insulting the prophet is beheading, he added.

The letter referred to the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men over an "insult to Islam" on June 28