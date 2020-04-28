Accused in Bandra migrant gathering incident gets bail

Mumbai: A Bandra magistrate court on Tuesday granted bail to Vinay Dubey, arrested in connection with the Bandra migrant workers gathering incident of April 14. Dubey was released on a cash bail of Rs. 15,000, his advocate Deepak Mishra said.
Mishra had argued that Dubey cannot be held responsible for the incident as it took place on April 14, whereas he had called for a gathering on April 18. Dubey, a resident of Navi Mumbai and president of an organisation called Uttar Bhartiya Mahapanchayat had been arrested the following day of the incident.
An FIR under sections pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and publishing material to incite commission of offence had been registered.
As per the complaint against him by a police inspector working in the police’s special branch that monitors social media, Dubey had made a FB post in which he had asked people to gather at Kurla terminus on April 18 to start an historical labour protest ‘Chalo apne ghar’.
His video allegedly incited migrants against the government for the discriminatory treatment meted out by it on them and urged them to gather in large numbers to demand starting of train services so they can go home.
On April 14, a large number of migrants had gathered outside Bandra station and police had to eventually lathi-charge them to disperse the crowd. Apart from Dubey, 10 persons including a Marathi channel reporter were also arrested. The reporter was granted bail the same day when he was produced before court after arrest.
