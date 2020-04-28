Accused in Bandra migrant gathering incident gets bail

Mumbai: A Bandra magistrate court on Tuesday granted bail to Vinay Dubey, arrested in connection with the Bandra migrant workers gathering incident of April 14. Dubey was released on a cash bail of Rs. 15,000, his advocate Deepak Mishra said.

Mishra had argued that Dubey cannot be held responsible for the incident as it took place on April 14, whereas he had called for a gathering on April 18. Dubey, a resident of Navi Mumbai and president of an organisation called Uttar Bhartiya Mahapanchayat had been arrested the following day of the incident.

An FIR under sections pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and publishing material to incite commission of offence had been registered.