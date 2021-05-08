Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Collision of two trucks claims one life

One person died after two trucks collided on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Panvel Saturday early morning. The incident took place near Panvel exit of the expressway.

Police said that Bandu Salge, 32, cleaner of a truck going Taloja from Pune died in the incident.

According to police, the first truck was coming to Taloja (in Navi Mumbai) from Pune. As it was taking a turn near the Panvel exit around 4.30 am, another truck which was going towards Pune, hit it.

“The cleaner of the first truck, Salge who was sitting on the left side of the driver, suffered severe injuries in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed after some time,” said a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station.

“The second truck fled the spot just after the accident. We have booked its driver under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. We are now looking for him and hope to arrest him soon,” he said.