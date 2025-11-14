 ACB To Seek Court Nod For Action Against Additional Sessions Judge Booked In Graft Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiACB To Seek Court Nod For Action Against Additional Sessions Judge Booked In Graft Case

ACB To Seek Court Nod For Action Against Additional Sessions Judge Booked In Graft Case

According to an ACB official, the agency will submit an application to the Principal District Judge and subsequently obtain approval from the High Court before arresting the judge.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
ACB To Seek Court Nod For Action Against Additional Sessions Judge Booked In Graft Case | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will seek permission from the Principal District Judge to initiate further action against Additional Sessions Judge Aejazuddin S. Kazi, who has been booked in a bribery case.

According to an ACB official, the agency will submit an application to the Principal District Judge and subsequently obtain approval from the High Court before arresting the judge.

The ACB statement said Mazgaon court clerk Chandrakant Vasudev had demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh — allegedly for himself and the judge — to alter a verdict in favour of the complainant. After the complainant refused to pay and approached the ACB on November 10, a verification was conducted.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla
article-image

The agency found that after negotiations, Vasudev agreed to accept ₹15 lakh. During a trap operation on Tuesday, he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The ACB further claimed that Vasudev then called Judge Kazi to inform him about the receipt of the money, and the judge “also agreed to it.”

FPJ Shorts
'Bihar Toh Jhaanki Hai, Mumbai Abhi Baaki Hai': Thumping Victory Boosts BJP’s Confidence In Maharashtra Ahead Of Local Body Elections
'Bihar Toh Jhaanki Hai, Mumbai Abhi Baaki Hai': Thumping Victory Boosts BJP’s Confidence In Maharashtra Ahead Of Local Body Elections
Bihar Election Results 2025: Exit Polls Fail Miserably As NDA Crosses 200 Seats In Stunning Victory And MGT Collapses
Bihar Election Results 2025: Exit Polls Fail Miserably As NDA Crosses 200 Seats In Stunning Victory And MGT Collapses
'It's The First Time...': Ashwell Prince Issues Statement After Jasprit Bumrah's 'Bauna' Remark Towards Temba Bavuma Goes Viral
'It's The First Time...': Ashwell Prince Issues Statement After Jasprit Bumrah's 'Bauna' Remark Towards Temba Bavuma Goes Viral
Punjab News: 2 Held With ₹9.99 Crore Counterfeit, Demonetised Currency
Punjab News: 2 Held With ₹9.99 Crore Counterfeit, Demonetised Currency

Vasudev was produced before the Special ACB Court on Wednesday and was remanded to ACB custody till November 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ACB To Seek Court Nod For Action Against Additional Sessions Judge Booked In Graft Case

ACB To Seek Court Nod For Action Against Additional Sessions Judge Booked In Graft Case

'Bihar Toh Jhaanki Hai, Mumbai Abhi Baaki Hai': Thumping Victory Boosts BJP’s Confidence In...

'Bihar Toh Jhaanki Hai, Mumbai Abhi Baaki Hai': Thumping Victory Boosts BJP’s Confidence In...

FPJ Positive: From Free Dialysis To Student Support — Samarpan Blood Bank Expands Its Social...

FPJ Positive: From Free Dialysis To Student Support — Samarpan Blood Bank Expands Its Social...

Mumbai News: Pre-Diabetes Cases Rise To 15.6 Per Cent, BMC Intensifies Salt-Sugar Campaign And...

Mumbai News: Pre-Diabetes Cases Rise To 15.6 Per Cent, BMC Intensifies Salt-Sugar Campaign And...

Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major...

Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major...