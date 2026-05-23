ACB Nabs Special Assistant Govt Prosecutor Red-Handed Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe Inside Vasai Court Premises | Representational Image

Vasai: In an operation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Special Assistant Government Prosecutor red-handed while accepting a bribe within the premises of the Vasai court. The accused has been identified as Bhupesh Ajit Purandare (47), who was serving at the Co-Civil Judge (Senior Division) Court in Vasai.

Bribe for Favorable Remark

According to ACB officials, Purandare had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 from a complainant in exchange for submitting a favorable remark (Return of Property) on an application regarding seized property.

The complainant lodged a formal complaint with the Thane ACB unit on May 20. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap on Thursday, May 21, at around 12:30 PM. The team apprehended Purandare right inside his official ground-floor chamber at the court as soon as he accepted the bribe amount.

Purandare's Health Deteriorated

Following the high-drama raid and the intense mental stress that accompanied the sudden action, Purandare's health deteriorated abruptly. Complaining of severe uneasiness and anxiety, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment under supervision.

Following the initial operation by the Thane division, the case has now been officially transferred to the Palghar Anti-Corruption Bureau for further thorough investigation, Dadaram Karande, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palghar ACB), stated "We are conducting a deep investigation to find out if Advocate Bhupesh Purandare has demanded money from anyone else in the past or in connection with this specific case. Police Inspector Rakesh Dange is currently investigating the matter. Since the accused prosecutor's health deteriorated, he is presently hospitalized. Legal proceedings and further custodial action will resume immediately once he recovers and is declared medically fit."

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