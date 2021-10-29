'Absolutely a lie': Sameer Wankhede reacts to Nawab Malik's allegation of no action against cruise party organiser

The Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit Sameer Wankhede on Friday rubbished the allegations of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik that he didn't arrest Kashif Khan, one of the organisers of the cruise party as Khan was his 'friend'.

"Absolutely a lie and I can't comment. Law will take its own course," said Sameer Wankhede while reacting to Nawab Malik's statement.

Since the arrest in the drug-on-cruise case, a war of words has broken out between Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of favouritism. Malik also made serious allegations of extortion against Wankhede and has also raised questions on the authenticity of his birth certificate and marriage.

Mumbai Police has appointed an ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle, to investigate the allegations levelled against Wankhede, who is leading the probe into the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

"All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by the officer. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far," the police had said.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is expected to be out of jail today as he got bail from Bombay High Court on Thursday in the drug-on-cruise case, as per his advocate Satish Maneshinde.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan and other accused in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:58 PM IST