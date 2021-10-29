Mumbai cruise drug case: Aryan Khan likely to be out of jail by today evening

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Friday, said that he will be out of jail by today evening.

Speaking to ANI, Maneshinde said, "We are expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry by today evening. As soon as we get the orders we will produce it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan." The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas.

While Arbaaz Merchant is also lodged at Arthur Road jail, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:27 PM IST