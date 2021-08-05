Mumbai: Absence of entrance test might lead to disparities in UG admission, say degree colleges

Some degree colleges have said that the absence of an entrance test for admission to non-professional Undergraduate (UG) programmes may lead to disparities as Class 12 board examinations were cancelled this year and students have been given marks based on assessment policies. On the other hand, some degree college principals have welcomed the decision stating a uniform entrance test cannot be conducted as there several different UG programmes and subject wise courses.

Earlier in June, authorities of degree colleges were considering conduct of entrance tests in order to avoid disparities in admission to higher education. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "We had considered the option of conducting entrance exams for admission to various UG courses. These online exams would include components related to the specific UG programme. This would avoid any kind of disparities in admission to UG courses for students of all boards."

The principal of a Navi Mumbai college on request of anonymity said, "Since there were no exams, there is a possibility wherein students might be given high marks in Class 12 results. An entrance test would help to gauge skills, knowledge and interest level of students in a particular non-professional UG programme. Degree colleges should be given the liberty to conduct entrance tests."

On the other hand, some degree colleges have welcomed the direction of the state higher education department. The principal of a Bandra college said, "Admissions to UG programmes are conducted every year based on Class 12 marks. Conducting an entrance test would add to the academic stress and burden on students. Also, since there are multiple streams and subject wise choice of UG courses available, it would be difficult to conduct a uniform entrance test."