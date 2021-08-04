As exam was easy, JEE-Main Session 3 cut-off to go higher: Experts

Indore: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 3 exam results in the coming week. The official confirmation of the date and time of the JEE-Main, 2021, results is still awaited. Students are advised to keep tabs on the official website of the JEE-Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates related to the announcement of the Session 3 results.

However, it is expected that the cut-off will be higher this time. According to JEE mentor Kamal Sharma, this session was easy compared to the first and second, so, the cut-off for the third session can go a little higher. “If you get percentile up to 98 or more, students have a chance of getting a good NIT,” said Sharma.

‘Different difficulty levels’

‘In the third session, chemistry was comparatively an easier scoring section of the paper as it was completely NCERT-based. When the first, second and third sessions of JEE-Main, 2021 are compared, we notice that every subject had different difficulty levels. In the third session, physics was also noticed to be an easy part, but, in the previous sessions, chemistry was the scoring one. Also, the third session was the easiest compared to the other two sessions’ — Harpreet Singh, JEE mentor

‘Expected cut-off 90’

‘The expected cut-off this year should be around 90. The number of students attempting the examination has gone down due to Covid-19. In case a student doesn’t get through an IIT or NIT, BITS and III-T college, they can consider high-ranking private colleges too. Those who will be preparing for their examination in August can consider chemistry to be a rank booster as it tends be more scoring’ — Atil Arora, another JEE mentor