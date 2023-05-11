Absconding jeweller shocks Palghar: 36 customers victimised, ₹56 lakh worth of gold & cash missing | FPJ

Palghar: A jeweller from Saphale in Palghar taluka has fled the village with gold and cash of customers worth Rs 56 lakhs. Many of these customers, who had ordered gold ornaments for weddings in the forthcoming weeks, now have the task of re-arranging their jewellery.

Ganesh Jewellers, a goldsmith who had started a partnership jewellery shop near Saphale railway station some 12 years ago, has been closed for more than a week. After being unable to contact the jewellers, the customers filed a complaint against the partners, who are currently untraceable.

Shop closed since April 26

About 36 customers have been victims of this economic offence. Gold weighing 650 grams and cash amounting to 21 lakhs are with the absconding culprits. Ganesh Jewellers has remained closed since April 26. The jeweller had lured the customers with lower making charges for gold ornaments, tempting them to refurbish and remake old ornaments along with purchasing new ones. A complaint has been filed at Saphale police station.

Similar case reported in 2019

A similar case happened with a jeweller named Rishab Jewellers, who fled Palghar with an amount of about 20 lakhs in 2019. Traces of that jeweller have also not been found. Many locals are now facing the uphill task of arranging new ornaments.