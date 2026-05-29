About 300 Joggers Unite To Celebrate 36th Anniversary Of Bandra Carter Road's Joggers Park |

Mumbai: Around 300 walkers gathered to celebrate the 36th anniversary of Bandra (W)’s Joggers’ Park. Former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who inaugurated the park in 1990, attended the anniversary celebration on Friday.

The Joggers’ Park, situated near Carter Road in Bandra (W), completed 36 years of establishment on Friday. The occasion was marked by a warm and memorable celebration, organised by Save Joggers Park in association with Tahera & Idris Foundation, with enthusiastic participation of over 300 joggers, residents and guests. Shinde, who had inaugurated the park in 1990 as the then urban development minister of the state, returned to the park after 36 years as the chief guest for the celebration.

As a part of the celebration, the organisers decided to submit a memorandum to civic and state authorities regarding improvement and maintenance of the park. The memorandum aims to highlight issues regarding renovation of toilets, repair of the rubberised jogging track, cleanliness, security and beautification among others.

Read Also BMC Plans Massive Hospital Expansion To Add Over 4,500 Beds Across Mumbai Suburbs

Also Watch:

Organisers remembered the contributions of Sir Oliver Andrade, Sunil Dutt, Dilip Kumar as well as other architects, builders and philanthropists, who played an important role in establishing and maintaining the park over the years. As part of the celebrations, plant saplings were planted by the chief guest and other attendees, including former Maharashtra home minister Kripashankar Singh, symbolising environmental awareness and commitment towards preserving the greenery of the park.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/