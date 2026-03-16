Abhijit Pawar Appointed NCP (SP) Group Leader In Thane Municipal Corporation

Corporator Abhijit Pawar takes charge as NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) group leader in Thane Municipal Corporation following a party decision | File Photo

Thane, March 16: In a strategic move following recent administrative shifts, Corporator Abhijit Pawar has been appointed as the new Group Leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The appointment was finalised following directives from senior leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad and a formal recommendation by District President Manoj Pradhan.

Leadership change after opposition post appointment

The vacancy arose after the former Group Leader, Ashraf (Shanu) Pathan, was elevated to the position of Leader of Opposition during a recent general body meeting.

Mr. Pawar, a dedicated party loyalist who represents Ward No. 9, is widely recognised for his long-standing commitment to the party’s local leadership.

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Pawar vows unity and focus on civic issues

Following his appointment, Mr. Pawar expressed his gratitude to the party high command. "My priority is to present a comprehensive and inclusive stance for the party within the municipal house. I am committed to maintaining unity among our corporators to effectively address civic issues," he stated.

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