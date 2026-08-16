Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest In Hingoli Over School Principal's Alleged Alcoholism, Teacher Shortage | VIDEO

Hingoli: Villagers in Limbala village of Maharashtra's Hingoli district have raised repeated complaints against a school principal over alleged alcoholism and demanded immediate action from senior authorities. Abhijeet Dipke has joined the villagers in raising the issue, warning that he will participate in a protest if the principal is not removed by Tuesday.

Villagers Raise Concerns Over Principal

According to Dipke, villagers have repeatedly brought allegations regarding the principal's alleged alcohol consumption to the attention of senior authorities. However, residents claim that no effective action has been taken so far.

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Dipke said the issue could no longer be ignored and called for the authorities to address the villagers' concerns and take appropriate action against the principal.

School Has Only Two Teachers For Five Classrooms

The concerns extend beyond the allegations against the principal. Dipke also highlighted the severe shortage of teaching staff at the school, pointing out that only two teachers are reportedly available to manage five classrooms.

The shortage has raised questions over how students are being taught and whether the school has adequate staff to meet the educational needs of children in the village.

Dipke Warns Of Protest

In his August 15 post, Dipke said he would stand with the villagers in protest if the principal was not removed by Tuesday. He described the situation as a matter requiring immediate attention and accountability from the authorities.

A video accompanying the post shows Dipke outside the school building, surrounded by villagers. He can be seen speaking on the phone while gesturing towards the gathering, as several locals record the proceedings on their mobile phones.

Focus On Rural Education

The incident has brought attention to concerns over basic school administration and staffing in rural areas. Villagers are seeking action on the alleged conduct of the principal as well as the shortage of teachers at the school.

The allegations against the principal have not been independently verified, and further action from education authorities is awaited.