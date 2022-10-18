AAP's Navi Mumbai unit conducts party campaign at APMC

Representatives of AAP's Navi Mumbai unit during a party campaign at APMC. |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a party campaign on Tuesday at the Onion-Potato market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in collaboration with local Mathadi labour leaders. On this occasion, Ghansoli Ward President of AAP, Dattuji Sankpal, was also present.

On this occasion, the party activists raised slogans and distributed leaflets highlighting the objectives and policies of the party. This rally has received an active response from the local onion and potato traders as well as ordinary people like Mathadi workers, farmers, transport professionals, and others.

"The traders and other stakeholders are fed up with corruption in traditional politics. Now, they believe that the country needs only a genuinely honest and patriotic party like Kejriwal's AAP," expressed Shyambhau Kadam, President of AAP Navi Mumbai.

Team AAP Navi Mumbai Vice President Preeti Shindekar, Chief Trade Union Coordinator Devram Suryavanshi, Airoli Node, President of female wing Aarti Sonawane, Thane District Youth President-Chinmoy Gode, Navi Mumbai Youth President Santosh Kedare, and Milind Sawant took an active part in this rally.