AAP's Navi Mumbai unit celebrates Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary with great enthusiasm

The Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, with great enthusiasm at various places in the city. A greeting ceremony was held at Koparkhairane Public Relations Office of the party under the leadership of Sumit Kotian, Abhishek Pandey and Nina Johri, representing different wings of the party at Koparkhairane.

“AAP is an army of young, vibrant, well-educated, cultured, staunchly patriotic, staunchly honest and secular party, which has upheld the right of the poor children's best education in Delhi as per the constitution of our country,” said a senior member of the party.

On this occasion, after the landslide victory of AAP Punjab Assembly, a large number of new workers joined AAP-Navi Mumbai. They are retired Labor Commissioner Devram Suryavanshi from Airoli, Sable Saheb and Shiv Sena leader Sunil Patole from Digha, Anil Jadhav from Ghansoli, Deepak Bhosale from Nerul and others. This was followed by a rally at Turbhe Naka. Later, senior party workers also visited the newly constructed Babasaheb Memorial in Airoli.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:49 PM IST