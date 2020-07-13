AAP will contest all upcoming urban local body elections, special focus on 'BMC Polls 2022': Durgesh Pathak

Addressing Maharashtra state party volunteers online, AAP PAC member and Prabhari for Maharashtra, Durgesh Pathak, urged the party rank and file to be prepared and electorally ready to fight every major upcoming local body polls.

"These difficult times of the pandemic have exposed all established political parties and their hollow claims of governance. Even our political detractors, no less than PM Modi has admitted that the Delhi Model should be emulated across the country to fight COVID-19," Pathak said.

"People have been forced to think very deeply about all established political parties and how they have miserably failed to even give a basic standard if living and a sense of security to the Aam Aadmi," said Pathak.

He went on to add, "Under the leadership of the State Committee led by Ranga Rachureji, Kishore Mandhyanji, Dhananjay Shinde and Preeti Sharma Menon, we will contest all major local body polls like. Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Kalyan Domivali and Vasai in the immediate future."

Pathak further added, "We will also contest Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur and Nagpur Polls in 2022. Special focus will be on Mumbai's BMC-India's largest and richest Municipal Corporation, which still has poor standards of governance, public service delivery and whole sale corruption."

He further said that Maharashtra is the land of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar, and Mahatma Phule. "For far too long, Maharashtra's masses have been at the receiving end of bad governance by a succession of political parties for whom blind pursuit of power was their solve resolve. AAP will give a viable alternative to Maharashtra's masses. Voters can vote for the greater good and not the lesser evil," he said.