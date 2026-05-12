Aambulance’ Spotted On Mumbai Streets! Swiggy Instamart’s Mango-Themed Promo Goes Viral Online - WATCH | indiainlast24hr

Mumbai: Amid Mumbai’s scorching summer and the city’s obsession with mangoes, a unique promotional vehicle called an ‘Aambulance’ was spotted making its way through the streets, grabbing the attention of curious onlookers and social media users alike. The campaign is reportedly part of a promotional activity by Instamart on Swiggy to advertise quick mango deliveries.

According to visuals shared by the Instagram page 'indiainlast24hr’, the specially designed vehicle resembles an ambulance from the outside but carries a quirky mango-themed twist. Branded as an ‘Aambulance’, the truck features ambulance-style visuals along with the tagline, “Down with Mango Fever?”, turning the city’s seasonal love for mangoes into a humorous street campaign.

The vehicle has glass panels that allow people outside to view the setup inside. In the visuals, a man can be seen lying on a hospital bed connected to what appears to be a mango-themed saline drip, while crates full of mangoes are placed around him. The interiors are designed to resemble a hospital room complete with an air-conditioner and a television, adding to the dramatic and comedic effect of the campaign.

As the vehicle moved through the city roads, passersby were seen stopping to record videos and click pictures of the unusual sight. The campaign quickly attracted attention online, with many users reacting to the creative concept and sharing clips of the vehicle across social media platforms.

The marketing stunt appears to play on the idea of “mango fever” during peak summer season, when the demand for mangoes across Mumbai rises sharply. By combining ambulance-inspired visuals with mango branding, the campaign managed to create a striking and instantly noticeable street activation.

The ‘Aambulance’ has since become a talking point online, with the campaign being widely discussed for its unconventional and visually engaging approach to advertising in Mumbai’s busy streets.

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