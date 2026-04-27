Mango Season Just Got Tastier! 10+ Mumbai’s Hottest Menus You Need To Try This Summer

When summer hits Mumbai, mango isn’t just a fruit it’s a full-blown food trend. This season, restaurants across the city are turning Alphonso magic into everything from cocktails to curries. If you’re planning a mango food trail, here’s where to go, and exactly what to order.

Scarlett House

Scarlett House is going all out with bold, experimental flavours. Sip on cocktails like Rascal Behaviour (tequila with aamras) or Keri On, Keri On! (raw mango + gin). On the food front, try the chilled Mango Gazpacho, Pulled Chicken Mango Tacos, and Chilli Mango Prawns. Desserts like Mango Cheesecake and Mango Basil Tart are must-orders.

Where: Scarlett House, Bandra

Cost for two: ₹2000

Kojak

Kojak’s menu brings global flair to mango season. Think Thai Mango Salad, Chipotle Mango Tart, and Mango Sushi Yaki. For something indulgent, go for Crispy Chicken Tenders with Habanero Mango Salsa. Wrap it up with Mango Sticky Rice or Mango Pistachio dessert, plus cocktails like Golden Mango or Bird’s Eye Mango.

Where: Kojak, Juhu

Cost for two: ₹2000

Dakshinayan

Keeping it classic, Dakshinayan serves comfort on a plate. Don’t miss Poori with Aamras, Mango Rice with chutney, and refreshing drinks like Aam Panna and Mango Lassi. Finish with a simple Mango Ice Cream, perfect for the scrocching summer heat.

Where: Dakshinayan all Mumbai outlets

Cost for two: ₹800

Tasse Et Café

Tasse Et Café at Le Méridien is a dessert-lover’s dream. Try Saffron Mango Baked Yogurt, Mangomisu, and fresh mango cakes. Drinks like Mango Cream and Spicy Mango Ginger Fizz keep things refreshing.

Where: Tasse Et Café, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹900

Julien Patisserie

This one’s all about creative desserts. Look out for Mango Madness entremet, Mango Basque Cheesecake, and a reimagined Mango Tiramisu. Julien Patisserie's limited-edition mango cookie with pistachio and white chocolate is also a standout.

Where: Julien Patisserie, Worli

Cost for two: ₹1000

Amelia

Modern European meets mango at Amelia. Try the Mango Tartine, fresh salads, and indulgent desserts like Mango Royal Brioche and Mango Chocolate Molten.

Where: Amelia, BKC

Cost for two: ₹2000

Banana Leaf

For a comforting meal, go to Banana Leaf for their Aam Ras with Puri, Mango Pullissery with Appam or Neer Dosa, and Fresh Mango with Ice Cream. Drinks like Mango Milkshake and Mango Lassi are perfect coolers.

Where: Banana Leaf all Mumbai outlets

Cost for two: ₹900

Neuma

Neuma’s Mango Muse menu is all about vibrant plates and cocktails. Expect flavour-packed dishes alongside creative drinks that highlight mango in fun, modern ways.

Where: Neuma, Colaba

Cost for two: ₹2000

Hornby’s Pavilion

At Hornby’s Pavilion in Grand Central, mango gets a gourmet twist. Try salads like Alphonso Mango with Avocado or Smoked Chicken Mango Salad. Desserts include Mango Basil Mousse Cake and Mango Passion Fruit Éclair.

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

Cost for two: ₹2000

Someplace Else

Somplace Else offers fun, fusion-heavy menu featuring Mango Uramaki Rolls, Mango & Burrata Salad, and Mango Guac Crostini. Desserts like Basque Mango Cheesecake and cocktails such as Mango Basil Smash are crowd favourites.

Where: Someplace Else, BKC

Cost for two: ₹3000

Hotel Marine Plaza

With sea views to match, indulge in Aamras with Puri, Devgad Mango Kheer, Mango Misu, and Mango Brownie at Hotel Marine Plaza. Drinks like Mango Mojito and Aam Ka Panna round off the experience.

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Cost for two: ₹2000