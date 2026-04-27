Mango Season Just Got Tastier! 10+ Mumbai’s Hottest Menus You Need To Try This Summer

When summer hits Mumbai, mango isn’t just a fruit it’s a full-blown food trend. This season, restaurants across the city are turning Alphonso magic into everything from cocktails to curries. If you’re planning a mango food trail, here’s where to go, and exactly what to order.
Scarlett House
Scarlett House is going all out with bold, experimental flavours. Sip on cocktails like Rascal Behaviour (tequila with aamras) or Keri On, Keri On! (raw mango + gin). On the food front, try the chilled Mango Gazpacho, Pulled Chicken Mango Tacos, and Chilli Mango Prawns. Desserts like Mango Cheesecake and Mango Basil Tart are must-orders.
Where: Scarlett House, Bandra
Cost for two: ₹2000
Kojak
Kojak’s menu brings global flair to mango season. Think Thai Mango Salad, Chipotle Mango Tart, and Mango Sushi Yaki. For something indulgent, go for Crispy Chicken Tenders with Habanero Mango Salsa. Wrap it up with Mango Sticky Rice or Mango Pistachio dessert, plus cocktails like Golden Mango or Bird’s Eye Mango.
Where: Kojak, Juhu
Cost for two: ₹2000
Dakshinayan
Keeping it classic, Dakshinayan serves comfort on a plate. Don’t miss Poori with Aamras, Mango Rice with chutney, and refreshing drinks like Aam Panna and Mango Lassi. Finish with a simple Mango Ice Cream, perfect for the scrocching summer heat.
Where: Dakshinayan all Mumbai outlets
Cost for two: ₹800
Tasse Et Café
Tasse Et Café at Le Méridien is a dessert-lover’s dream. Try Saffron Mango Baked Yogurt, Mangomisu, and fresh mango cakes. Drinks like Mango Cream and Spicy Mango Ginger Fizz keep things refreshing.
Where: Tasse Et Café, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai
Cost for two: ₹900
Julien Patisserie
This one’s all about creative desserts. Look out for Mango Madness entremet, Mango Basque Cheesecake, and a reimagined Mango Tiramisu. Julien Patisserie's limited-edition mango cookie with pistachio and white chocolate is also a standout.
Where: Julien Patisserie, Worli
Cost for two: ₹1000
Amelia
Modern European meets mango at Amelia. Try the Mango Tartine, fresh salads, and indulgent desserts like Mango Royal Brioche and Mango Chocolate Molten.
Where: Amelia, BKC
Cost for two: ₹2000
Banana Leaf
For a comforting meal, go to Banana Leaf for their Aam Ras with Puri, Mango Pullissery with Appam or Neer Dosa, and Fresh Mango with Ice Cream. Drinks like Mango Milkshake and Mango Lassi are perfect coolers.
Where: Banana Leaf all Mumbai outlets
Cost for two: ₹900
Neuma
Neuma’s Mango Muse menu is all about vibrant plates and cocktails. Expect flavour-packed dishes alongside creative drinks that highlight mango in fun, modern ways.
Where: Neuma, Colaba
Cost for two: ₹2000
Hornby’s Pavilion
At Hornby’s Pavilion in Grand Central, mango gets a gourmet twist. Try salads like Alphonso Mango with Avocado or Smoked Chicken Mango Salad. Desserts include Mango Basil Mousse Cake and Mango Passion Fruit Éclair.
Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel
Cost for two: ₹2000
Someplace Else
Somplace Else offers fun, fusion-heavy menu featuring Mango Uramaki Rolls, Mango & Burrata Salad, and Mango Guac Crostini. Desserts like Basque Mango Cheesecake and cocktails such as Mango Basil Smash are crowd favourites.
Where: Someplace Else, BKC
Cost for two: ₹3000
Hotel Marine Plaza
With sea views to match, indulge in Aamras with Puri, Devgad Mango Kheer, Mango Misu, and Mango Brownie at Hotel Marine Plaza. Drinks like Mango Mojito and Aam Ka Panna round off the experience.
Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive
Cost for two: ₹2000