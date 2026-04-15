Aamba Mahotsav 2026: Devotees To Gather At Mumbadevi Temple On Akshaya Tritiya | file pic

Mumbai: The Shri Mumbadevi Mandir Charities has announced its annual mango festival at the historic Shri Mumbadevi Temple on Sunday, April 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to the temple trust, the ‘Aamba Mahotsav’ (Mango Festival) will be celebrated within the temple premises on Mumbadevi Road. The event forms part of a long-standing tradition observed every year, drawing devotees from across the city.

Special decorations featuring mangoes and floral arrangements will adorn the temple, and rituals will be conducted in keeping with customary religious practices associated with the festival. Devotees visiting the shrine will have the opportunity to seek blessings during what is considered a highly auspicious time in the Hindu calendar.

Arrangements are expected to be made to accommodate the anticipated turnout of devotees, with temple authorities urging visitors to maintain decorum and follow guidelines during darshan.

Located in south Mumbai, the Shri Mumbadevi Temple is one of the city’s oldest and most revered religious sites, dedicated to Goddess Mumbadevi, the patron deity after whom Mumbai derives its name. The annual mango festival is a significant cultural and religious event for devotees.