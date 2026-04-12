'Ab Train Me Bhi Mandir?': Passengers Turn Upper Birth In Moving Train Into Decorated Temple; Sparks Debate Over Blind Faith

A viral video making rounds on social media has ignited a heated online debate after passengers aboard a tourist train were seen conducting a devotional ceremony inside a moving coach. The clip captures travellers transforming a sleeper berth into a temporary shrine, complete with deity idols, flower garlands, and an energetic arti session performed mid-journey.

Devotional scene inside moving train

According to reports, the incident took place on a Bharat Gaurav tourist train, a themed railway service designed to promote India’s spiritual and cultural tourism. In the footage, several passengers gather in the aisle while others sing devotional hymns and participate in rituals. An upper berth appears decorated like a small temple, drawing the attention of fellow travellers and, later, millions of viewers online.

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The Bharat Gaurav trains often host pilgrimage-focused journeys, carrying groups visiting religious destinations across the country. However, the video has raised questions about how personal religious practices should be conducted in shared public spaces.

Internet divided over faith vs public comfort

Social media reactions have been sharply divided. Supporters believe the act reflects India’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions and see nothing wrong with pilgrims expressing faith during their journey.

One user, Ramesh K., defended the passengers, saying: "India is a land of culture and faith. If they aren’t hurting anyone or blocking the way, why is there a problem? Let them pray in peace."

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Others, however, expressed discomfort, arguing that public transport must remain neutral and accessible for everyone regardless of belief.

"I pay for a ticket to travel in a quiet, shared environment, not to be an accidental participant in a religious congregation," wrote Anita S., calling the incident an invasion of personal space.

Safety concerns take centre stage

Beyond ideological differences, many viewers raised safety concerns. Crowding inside narrow aisles and decorating berths with materials could pose risks during sudden stops or emergencies.

Vikram M. commented: "Decorating berths with heavy materials and gathering in groups in a narrow coach is a safety hazard. Authorities must ensure that religious enthusiasm does not compromise the safety of the train."

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Calls for clear railway guidelines

The viral clip has prompted renewed discussions about acceptable behaviour inside railway coaches. Indian Railways generally restricts activities that obstruct passageways, create disturbances, or compromise passenger safety. Experts suggest clearer guidelines may help balance religious freedom with public comfort and operational safety.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has evolved into a broader conversation about coexistence in shared spaces, highlighting the challenge of respecting faith while ensuring safety, inclusivity, and decorum during travel.