AAIB Urges DGCA To Mandate Minimum Flying Experience For Flight Instructors Following Fatal 2023 IGRUA Crash |

Mumbai: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to consider introducing a minimum flying experience requirement for newly inducted instructors at Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across the country.

Fatal 2023 Balaghat Aircraft Crash Prompts Safety Recommendations

The key safety recommendation comes as part of the AAIB’s final investigation report into the March 18, 2023, fatal crash of a Diamond DA40 trainer aircraft (registered VT-FGL) operated by the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA). The aircraft, which had departed from Gondia airport in Maharashtra for a dual training sortie, crashed at village Bhakkutola in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, killing both the flight instructor and the student pilot on board.

According to the AAIB report, the 2009-built single-engine aircraft had been cleared for operations following a routine pre-flight inspection, with no mechanical abnormalities reported and conducive weather conditions prevailing in the area.

Altitude Deviation And SOP Violations Led To Fatal Crash

Investigators determined that the accident occurred because the crew deviated from the assigned altitude and flew dangerously close to the terrain in violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). During low-altitude manoeuvres, the aircraft settled into a high-drag, high-pitch descent, striking trees before impacting the crest of a densely forested hill roughly 600 to 650 feet above ground level. The aircraft was destroyed in the post-impact fire and no distress call was made to Air Traffic Control prior to the crash.

Alongside SOP non-adherence, the bureau identified a lack of organisational supervision over dual training flights as a probable cause of the accident.

The probe highlighted an alarming upward trend in training accidents at Indian FTOs – rising from 17 accidents between 2015 and 2021 to 20 between 2022 and 2025. Analysing past accidents, the AAIB noted that nearly 80% of accidents during dual training flights stemmed from non-adherence to SOPs, including unauthorised low flying, aerobatic manoeuvres and flight path deviations while roughly 50% of solo training accidents resulted from inadequate training and supervision. It stated that fresh Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders are frequently rushed into instructional roles at FTOs without due diligence regarding their overall flying experience.

To arrest the spike in training fatalities and strengthen operational oversight, the AAIB recommended the aviation regulator to evaluate the feasibility of revising FTO instructor induction rules to mandate a minimum threshold of flying experience for fresh CPL holders before they are cleared to conduct instructional flying.

Simultaneously, it also called for strict compliance with existing DGCA circulars requiring FTOs to implement Flight Data Monitoring (FDM), VHF communication recording and CCTV surveillance, while addressing operational bottlenecks preventing smaller academies from complying. Moreover, it also urged the DGCA to issue directives to all FTOs to reinforce internal safety cultures and enforce strict adherence to established training guidelines among instructional and supervisory staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/