AAIB Asks DGCA For Spot-Checks On Helicopter Operators To Ensure Usage Of Seatbelts & Life Jackets Post Mayabunder Pawan Hans Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has suggested to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it carry out surprise inspections of helicopter operators to ensure that they strictly adhere to the use of passenger seatbelts and life jackets. | X & File Pic

Mumbai: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has suggested to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it carry out surprise inspections of helicopter operators to ensure that they strictly adhere to the use of passenger seatbelts and life jackets. The investigation agency has also suggested directing Pawan Hans to sensitise pilots to arm floats for necessary operations.

February 24 Pawan Hans Crash

The recommendation follows the preliminary investigation into the crash of a Pawan Hans helicopter on February 24. The helicopter, registered as VT-PHY, crashed in the sea while it was on its way to Mayabunder near the Andaman Islands. The AAIB noted that the crew climbed to 1,500ft and encountered haze and reduced visibility. However, they decided to follow the coastline and continue to their destination.

The accident’s preliminary investigation report stated that during the approach to Mayabunder helipad, the helicopter descended at a high rate of descent and crash landed into the sea, around 1.6km away from the destination. The two crew members managed to evacuate all five passengers, including an infant, from the helicopter and three out of them were shifted to a local hospital. However, one of the passengers succumbed to the injuries three days after the crash.

Passengers Wore Only Lap Straps, Not Shoulder Harnesses

In their statements to the AAIB, the crew revealed that while they were wearing the complete safety harness, including the shoulder straps, the passengers were wearing only the lap straps but not the shoulder straps. The AAIB noted that the helicopter’s emergency flotation system, which triggers inflatable bags to keep the aircraft upright during a water landing, was not armed during the approach. Investigators found the float switch in the "OFF" position, despite standard operating procedures requiring it to be armed for offshore operations, such as those in Port Blair in this case.

The lack of safety parameters led the AAIB to suggest that the DGCA direct Pawan Hans to ensure strict adherence to the use of all available passenger seat restraint mechanisms and life jackets wherever applicable. As the interim safety recommendation, it also asked DGCA to direct the government-owned helicopter service provider to sensitise its pilots to arm floats for all applicable operations. The investigation body also called for spot checks on the operations of all commercial helicopter operators to ensure compliance.

While the base assistant in Pawan Hans operations department at Sri Vijaya Puram takes basic weather details from the helipad handlers by telephone, the report highlighted that the weather briefing sheet for the day of the accident did not contain any weather details for the Rangat and Mayabunder helipads.

The Indian aviation accident investigation body has appointed the French Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) as an accredited representative, along with technical advisors, to participate and assist in the investigation. A final report determining the exact cause of the crash will be released following a detailed analysis of the flight data recorders and engine control units.

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