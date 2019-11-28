Aaditya to be 'shadow CM' to his father Uddhav

Aaditya Thackeray, the first member from the Thackeray family to have contested and won an election, may not get a seat in his father Uddhav's cabinet. However, the 29-year-old may act as a 'shadow CM' to his father, reported The Times of India.

The image of the party could be afftected if two persons from the same family get cabinet seats. Also, Aaditya being away could be better for the party as he could resolve issues within it. He could also travel across the state and facilitate talks with the party cadre. He may not take cabinet position, though he will very much be a part of the top team in the Sena-led government, a party source told.

Aaditya Thackeray had defeated NCP's Suresh Mane by a margin of over 70,000 votes from the Worli constituency and took oath as a legislator for the first time at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday.