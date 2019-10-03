Aaditya Thackeray’s roadshow a display of Shiv Sena’s power

Mumbai: On Thursday morning, when Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray left his residence to file his nomination papers at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ward office at Worli, there was a huge road show by the Shiv Sainiks. Amid saffron flags, hoardings, drums were played and thousands of party men shouted slogans, marking the strength of Shiv Sena.

Sending a clear message to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Aaditya informed, he is set to create a 'new Maharashtra'.

"When I get elected, my responsibilities will not be confined within the borders of my constituency, as I want to create a new Maharashtra with better standards of living," informed Aaditya. He underlined the fact, he is set to spread the tentacles of his power throughout the length and breadth of the state.

Speaking to the media, Aaditya said he is not vying for a post in the cabinet“CM stands for a 'common man', which I am. First and foremost I want to solve the problems of the people at the grassroots level," said Aaditya.

“While in BMC, I supervised corporators, in bettering the health and education infrastructure, I will continue to do so. I will pay special attention to my constituency,” added Aaditya.

On his entire journey in the roadshow and filing the papers, Aaditya was accompanied by his parents, Sena chief, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray, along with his younger brother, Tejas. Senior Sena leaders, Arvind Sawant and Sachin Ahir too were present. Members of the alliance partners of the Sena, mainly the Bharatiya Janata Party and and Republican Party of India (RPI) showed up in large numbers.

The procession which started from Lower Parel’s Senapati Bapat Marg, continued till Dr E Moses road, where the BMC office is situated. Standing in an open jeep, clad in a white shirt and deep-blue chinos, Aaditya was seen greeting hordes of people.

As the jeep glided through the narrow lanes of Lower Parel, local residents showered flowers on Aaditya and senior citizens blessed him, while children ran towards him just to catch a glimpse of their young leader. Most of the school going girls were vying to get a glimpse of him. Shielded by human chains of party workers, Aaditya asked his bodyguards to be at ease, as he did not want to intimidate them.

“I am here to serve the people, let them come to me, their blessings and love is the reason why I will be contesting the elections,” said Aaditya to one of his bodyguards.

BJP city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is contesting from Malabar Hill constituency, escorted the Thackerays inside the ward office. Popular actor, Milind Gunaji also showed up to support the Yuva Sena chief.

Uddhav thanked his party workers for their support. “I just want to thank the people of the state for showing so much respect for Aaditya, I assure he will leave no stone unturned in serving the people,” said Uddhav.