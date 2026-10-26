Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Torrent Power Project In Karjat, Alleges Threat To Lakhs Of Forest Trees |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government over the proposed Torrent Power project in the Karjat-Bhimashankar region, questioning whether development was being pursued at the cost of the state's forests and environment.

Tree-Felling Concerns Raised

“Do you want to turn Maharashtra into a desert by cutting down lakhs of trees in the name of development? Are you generating megawatts or wrecking Maharashtra?” Thackeray asked while interacting with local residents affected by the proposed project.

Clarifying that his opposition was not to the company itself, Thackeray said development was necessary but must be sustainable and serve the interests of local communities. He raised concerns over the proposed tree-felling process, claiming that six to seven lakh trees in the forest area could be cut down.

Transparent Public Hearing Demanded

Thackeray also questioned the transparency of the exercise, alleging that some trees had been numbered while others had not. He said the ecological value of naturally grown forest trees could not simply be compensated for and demanded that local residents be taken into confidence through a transparent, face-to-face public hearing.

“The issue is not a dispute with Torrent Power. The concerns are about the environmental impact and the manner in which the project is being pursued,” he said, calling for greater accountability from the authorities.

Government Targeted Over Alleged Narrative

Targeting the state government over the alleged promotion of tree-felling amid drought conditions, Thackeray also took a swipe at its handling of public narratives. He sarcastically remarked that the government, which he alleged spends Rs 500 crore, should be consulted on how to manufacture a “fake narrative”.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised local elected representatives, questioning whether they were more interested in industrial projects than in addressing the concerns of residents.

Describing the government as anti-people, Thackeray said the public would eventually bring about a change in the regime. He assured residents that his party would stand firmly with them in their fight to protect the local environment and safeguard their interests.

The proposed project has become a point of contention over concerns about its potential ecological impact, with Thackeray insisting that development must not come at the expense of forests and local communities.

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