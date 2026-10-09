Aaditya Thackeray Alleges 24,000 Bogus Voters In Worli, Lakhs Of Names Missing From Electoral Rolls; Questions Election Commission | X - AUThackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, claiming that 24,000 bogus voters had been identified in Worli and lakhs of voters’ names were missing from electoral lists.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray presented data highlighting alleged discrepancies in voter registration and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged lapses and demanded his resignation.

Allegations of bogus voter registrations

Thackeray claimed that thousands of voters were registered at addresses corresponding to rooms measuring just 10 feet by 10 feet. He also questioned how the discrepancies occurred despite officials receiving a list of 17 lakh people before the municipal elections.

Citing differences in voter data released by the Election Commission on different dates, Thackeray estimated that around five lakh voters’ names were missing in Mumbai, while discrepancies could affect approximately 10 lakh voters across Maharashtra.

Questions over Bhiwandi voter figures

He also raised questions about figures relating to the Bhiwandi constituency. According to him, the constituency had 3,73,659 registered voters in 2024, of whom 1,91,691 cast their votes. However, he claimed that data following the SIR process referred to 1,91,643 voters, demanding clarification over the figures.

Thackeray further alleged that around 900 voters in Mahim had not been mapped during the process and had received notices asking them to establish their citizenship. He also claimed that some living individuals had been incorrectly marked as deceased in electoral records.

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Thackeray demands Election Commission accountability

Questioning the basis of the SIR exercise, Thackeray accused the authorities of putting voters’ rights at risk and called for accountability from the Election Commission.

He also predicted that the government would change before 2029. The allegations regarding bogus voters and missing names would require verification by the Election Commission and relevant authorities.

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