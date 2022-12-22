Aaditya Thackeray: A 32-year-old has moved the 'Khoke' sarkar, hence the attempts to defame me

A 32-year-old has moved the government, hence the attempts to defame, Aaditya Thackeray | Photo by BL SONI

Nagpur: Minutes after Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement of a probe by a special investigation team into Disha Salian death case, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dared the government to hold any inquiry. ‘’This is an attempt to save the Chief Minister. Will you tolerate the defamation of your children? Never seen the politics stooping to such low in the state assembly,’’ he said.

"A 32-year-old youth has moved the ‘khoke’ Sarkar (Shinde Fadnavis government). Therefore efforts are being made to defame me. People know that the scam (NIT land scam) in which this traitor chief minister is involved today is trying to stop us from expressing our view in the House. The ruling party is constantly in trouble. And the Speaker does not allow us to speak. He allowed 14 legislators from the ruling alliance to speak,’’said Mr Thackeray.

Never seen such proceeding at Assembly

‘’In two and a half years, I have not seen such proceedings. I have watched the session on TV since I was a child. But I have never seen the ruling party come and protest in the well,’’ he said.

‘’The most important thing is, remove the governor, which we have been constantly demanding, because the governor has insulted Maharashtra. Insulted the legislature of Maharashtra.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was insulted. Insulted Mahatma Phule. All efforts are being made to save them. This effort is being made to save the scamster, traitor Chief Minister. All efforts were made to prevent the NIT land scam from being presented in the house,’’ said Mr Thackeray.

