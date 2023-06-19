'A Year's Time Is Too Long To Cover Manholes': Bombay HC Tells BMC

The Bombay High Court on Monday stated that the requirement of one year for covering all the manholes with protective grills was “too long a time” and that the BMC should come up with a “simple and temporary” mechanism to avert mishaps due to open manholes this monsoon. The court's direction came after the municipal corporation informed that it will install grills on all the manholes in the city by May 15, 2024.

On Monday, Justice Jamdar said, “One year is too long. One monsoon season is enough for some untoward incident to happen. We do not want any mishap. Is there no simple and temporary mechanism?”

BMC asked to find 'simpler method' to cover manholes

Lauding the BMC's efforts, the judge further said, “What you are planning is an elaborate mechanism. Is there not a simpler method to arrest the fall?”

Anil Sakhare, appearing for the civic body, said that they would discuss the issue during their next meeting on June 23. Till the time, protective grills are out, all safety measures, including barricades and warning lights, shall be taken if any manhole is opened for maintenance purpose, the BMC said.

Petitioner seeks contempt action against BMC

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Ruju Thakker seeking contempt action to be initiated against the civic authorities for failing to implement the HC's 2018 orders directing the repair of potholes on all arterial roads and devising a uniform mechanism to redress citizens grievances related to bad roads. Thakker had filed an application raising concerns over open manholes in the city.

The HC has kept the petition for hearing on June 26.

Last week, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar had asked the BMC why it could not install protective grills on each and every manhole. The civic body had previously suggested that it will install grills only on manholes in flood-prone areas.