'A Son’s Desperate Plea..': Ajit Pawar's Son Jay Shares Shocking Video Of VSR Owner Rohit Singh Sleeping On Pilot's Seat During Flight, Seeks Action |

Mumbai: Jay Pawar, son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has expressed deep anguish and anger after sharing a shocking video allegedly linked to VSR Company on social media. In the video, VSR owner Rohit Singh is purportedly seen sleeping on the main pilot’s seat during a flight, raising serious concerns over passenger safety.

In an emotional post, Jay Pawar wrote, “I have lost my father… this pain will stay with me for life. In this video, the owner of VSR, Rohit Singh, is seen asleep on the pilot’s seat while the aircraft is in the air. Such negligence while flying is unimaginable. This is extremely serious and shocking.”

Calling it a matter of life and death for passengers, Jay Pawar demanded immediate and strict action from the DGCA. He urged the aviation regulator to ground all aircraft operated by VSR Company until a complete investigation is carried out and sought Rohit Singh’s immediate arrest, followed by stringent legal action.

“This is a son’s desperate plea, for my father and for the safety of every passenger,” Jay Pawar said, stressing that such reckless behaviour in aviation could endanger countless innocent lives. Jay Pawar’s post has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and debate over aviation safety standards.

DGCA Action On VSR

Meanwhile, Pawar's post comes just days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on February 24 grounded four aircraft registered to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd after uncovering safety lapses during an audit prompted by last month’s Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to reports, the aviation regulator identified several violations during a special safety audit launched in the aftermath of the January 28 crash of a Learjet 45 in Baramati. The audit was ordered on February 2, began on February 4, and concluded on February 16.

Officials said the findings were later reviewed before a final decision was made. The grounding order was issued due to observed non-compliance and shortcomings in maintenance procedures.

About VSR Ventures

VSR Ventures operates as a non-scheduled air operator (NSOP), offering private jet charter services across India. Such operators typically serve corporate clients, high-profile individuals, political leaders, and medical emergency requirements.

The company manages a fleet of around seven aircraft, including business jets such as Learjets and other small- to mid-sized planes used for VIP and corporate travel. It also provides air ambulance services, aircraft management, and aviation consultancy.

