A day after citizens called for protest, authority fills potholes at Sahar

A day after residents and activists threatened to fill the potholes at Sahar Cargo Road, near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stepped into action.

Earlier, on Thursday, Nicholas Almeida, former municipal corporator and founder of Watchdog Foundation, had announced a protest gathering at Sahar Cargo Road.

"The contractors of MMRDA visited the site on Friday morning. After they filled the potholes, we felicitated them with roses," said Almeida.

Earlier, on Thursday, Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of K East ward, had said that he had written to the airport authority and MMRDA and urged them to fill the potholes at the earliest. "We received a complaint on Thursday and took up the responsibility to fill up the potholes on Friday at the earliest," said an official.