A budget of Rs 200 crore alloted for Mumbai University maintenance, beautification: Ajit Pawar

Pawar stated, “A large number of people visit the university every day, so we need to maintain the structure. The first installment of Rs 50 crores will be provided this year. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and MU will together create a plan for using these funds.”

Uday Samant, state minister for higher and technical education, highlighted the need to improve facilities provided to students and upgrade to digital systems. Samant said, “We need to provide digital education systems of international standards to our students and teachers. Also, the MU Kalina campus needs to be well maintained to propagate a holistic secure environment.”

Authorities of the MU said the funds will be utilised to maintain existing buildings and repair structures. A senior official of MU said, “We will use the funds to improve our existing structures. We will add new facilities depending on the needs of students and teachers.“

Students and teachers criticised this decision, claiming the university has poor facilities, no CCTV cameras and a lack of hostel space on the campus.