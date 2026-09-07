'99% Of Nagpur’s Underworld Are My Supporters’: Nitin Gadkari Says He Got 92% Votes In Criminal, Red-Light Areas | VIDEO

Union Minister Nitin Gadakri speaking at the media conclave in Nagpur | X/@NewsAlgebraIND

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has sparked discussion with his candid remarks on his electoral support base in Nagpur, claiming that while he secured around 70–75% of the votes in educated and affluent areas, his vote share rose to nearly 92% in areas associated with criminals, the underworld and red-light districts.

Speaking at the Media Conclave 2026 in Nagpur on September 6, Gadkari said his broad support across different sections of society should not be interpreted as his endorsement of illegal activities.

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“I am very ideological, but 99% of Nagpur’s underworld and social world are my supporters. It doesn't mean I support their work,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari highlights voting contrast

He pointed to the contrast in his vote share, saying, “I got 75% of the votes in educated areas, but 92% in criminal, underworld and red-light areas.”

Gadkari attributed the support to his connect with people and the development work carried out in different parts of Nagpur, including roads, infrastructure and social initiatives.

He stressed that maintaining relationships across social groups does not mean compromising on his ideology.

‘Commitment to democracy is important’

“I don’t support them. Commitment to democracy is important,” he said, emphasising the importance of democratic values and public awareness.

Gadkari said the priority should be to create awareness about democracy among citizens, regardless of their background or social circumstances. He also underlined the importance of mass education in strengthening democratic values.

His remarks have since gained traction, particularly because of the striking contrast between his claimed vote share in educated neighbourhoods and his significantly higher support in areas he described as having links to the criminal underworld and red-light districts.