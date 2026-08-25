Nitin Gadkari's 'Can't Work As Much' Remark Sparks Political Buzz; Office Clarifies Context

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Nitin Gadkari’s office on Tuesday clarified that the Union Minister’s recent remarks about giving greater responsibility to the younger generation were unrelated to politics and had been quoted without their proper context. The clarification came after Gadkari said that "he could no longer take on as much work as before".

Union Minister's Office Issues Clarification

The Union Minister’s office said Gadkari was referring specifically to the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, which he founded and which operates Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal regions.

"Nitin Gadkariji's statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas. In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility," the statement said.

"His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context," it added.

Gadkari's 'Can't Work As Much' Remark

Gadkari made the remarks at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, where he reflected on his more than 30 years in public life. He spoke about the various challenges and successes he had encountered, the responsibilities he had handled and the recognition he had received over the years. He also acknowledged that he could no longer maintain the same pace of work and urged the younger generation to come forward and assume greater responsibilities.

The 69-year-old minister also spoke about how his lifestyle has evolved over the years. Recalling his early political days, Gadkari said he was accustomed to working in difficult circumstances and would eat whatever food was available while travelling. He described his lifestyle at the time as simple and said he remained committed to organisational work irrespective of the hours involved.

Gadkari said he adopted a more disciplined lifestyle following the Covid-19 pandemic and now practises yoga regularly. He stressed that maintaining good health is more important than holding office, exercising power or enjoying prestige in public life.

Emphasising this point, he said, "what is the use of power and position if health is not good?" and urged people in public life to give greater priority to their health.