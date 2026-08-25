'Can’t Work Much...': Nitin Gadkari's Remarks On Giving Chance To 'New Generation' Sparks Retirement Buzz - VIDEO

Union minister Nitin Gadkari | File

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari's remarks about giving the "new generation" a chance have sparked speculation regarding his retirement amid reports of a possible rejig in the Modi cabinet.

“I have been continuously working in public life for the last 30 years. I have seen many ups and downs and received many awards. But I can’t work much now; the new generation should be given a chance to work," Gadkari said, as quoted by News18 Marathi. He was speaking at the Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Teacher-Supervisor Training Class at Katol in Nagpur district.

Notably, Gadkari has not announced any decision to retire from politics or step down from the Union Cabinet.

The Minister also reflected on the change in his lifestule after the Covid-19 pandemic, “Earlier, while doing party work, I used to eat samosas and sleep anywhere. But after the Corona period, I became disciplined and now do yoga every day without fail. If you are not in good health, power and position are of no use,” the Minister said.

Gadkari also expressed concern over the increasing number of farmer suicides and said he wanted to do more for the welfare of farmers in the remaining years.

Gadkari has been part of PM Modi's cabinet since 2014 and was recently being targeted by critics over his support for the centre's E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme.