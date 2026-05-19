94% Of Thane Auto Drivers Pass RTO's Marathi Language Proficiency Test |

Thane: In alignment with the Maharashtra government’s policy mandating basic regional language skills for public transport operators, the Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a specialized enforcement campaign. The drive revealed that an overwhelming 94% of auto-rickshaw drivers in the city possess functional knowledge of Marathi.

Out of 2,317 auto-rickshaw drivers screened during the extensive multi-phase drive, 2,175 successfully demonstrated adequate language proficiency. Only 142 drivers were found lacking practical knowledge of the language.

The special drive, initiated under the directive of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, evaluated drivers on multiple parameters. Alongside verifying mandatory permits, badges, and vehicle documentation, RTO officials assessed whether drivers could converse comfortably in Marathi, comprehend navigation instructions given by commuters, and seamlessly execute daily monetary transactions.

The campaign was executed under the guidance of Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil. Officials noted that the high success rate reflects a positive trend of linguistic awareness among public transport operators in Thane, which significantly enhances commuter trust and ensures smoother daily transits.

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For the 142 drivers who failed to meet the criteria, the transport department has mandated remedial training. "Linguistic sessions will be organized soon for drivers who struggled with basic Marathi," stated Rohit Katkar, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Thane.

Katkar further emphasized that while the primary focus remains on training and compliance, strict legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act will be initiated against any operators found utilizing forged documents or repeatedly violating transport regulations.

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