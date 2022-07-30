90% kidney patients unaware of the disease; one in every 10 adults in India suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease: Study

File Photo

In a study conducted by the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN), one in every 10 adults in India suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), at any given point. While the mean age of people with CKD was investigated and it was found that about 20% of patients were aged 38 years or less. It is also estimated that 9 out of 10 patients may not even know that they suffer from a kidney ailment.

Today CKD is a worldwide burden on public health systems with adverse outcomes of kidney failure and premature death. Early identification and prognosis of CKD helps to delay the progression of the disease which in turn decreases the economic burden on individuals, their family and the healthcare community.

The Indian Society of Nephrology along with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has also begun a Chronic Kidney Disease Academy with an aim to help clinicians and healthcare practitioners to provide holistic kidney care to their patients.

Dr. A K Bhalla, President - Indian Society of Nephrology said, “India currently stands at a critical point when it comes to managing Chronic Kidney Diseases. Awareness and early intervention remains the key, but it is equally important for physicians to meet the current quality standards in the care management involving kidney diseases.”

Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, President Elect - Indian Society of Nephrology said, “Our kidneys play an important role in maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance besides excreting toxins. Today, Diabetes is one of the leading cause for CKD in the country which leads to premature morbidity and mortality. There is an imperative need to refocus on government policies to prioritize kidney health, leading to major benefits for patients and the healthcare economy.”

Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President - Medical Affairs and Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, said “Chronic Kidney Disease is a major cause of premature deaths in the world. By thoroughly educating the clinicians about the prevention, progression and management of chronic kidney diseases, the mortality and morbidity rate in India can be reduced. Holistic care of kidney health necessitates preventive measures against risk factors like diabetic nephropathy and hypertension, along with regular check-ups and the use of newer therapies for arresting and reducing the progression of kidney diseases.”