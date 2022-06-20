9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli: From Burari deaths to Mira Bhayandar suicide pact, read about similar horrifying incidents | ANI

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death.

Another police official said they suspect it to be case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.

The official also said that they suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

Similar incidents like this one have happened in recent past. From Burari deaths in Delhi to Mira Bhayandar suicide pact, read about the horrifying incidents:

Mira Bhayandar -2022

In a sensational twist to the heart-rending tale of financial misery, the parents who allegedly killed their daughter by administering rat poison-laced soft drink as part of an aborted suicide pact were booked for murder by the Kashimira police.

Finding himself in a financial crisis, Ryan, employed with a private company, had sold off his flat in Vasai before moving into a rented flat and later, to a lodge in the area. With debtors breathing down his neck, Ryan and his family checked into the Seasons hotel on May 27. However, when Ryan’s attempts to arrange funds failed, the couple allegedly entered a suicide pact and administered rat poison to their daughter before consuming it themselves, on Sunday night. It is suspected that Ryan tried to strangle his wife on finding out that the poison had failed to work on her, following which she lost consciousness. Ryan then walked out of his room, sold his mobile and returned with two knives, but could not muster the courage to stab his wife, or himself, police said.

Burari deaths

In a shocking incident, a mass suicide took place in Delhi’s Burari area where 11 members of Bhatia family were found dead.

10 members were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling of the house in North Delhi, while the body of Narayan Devi, 77, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room.

Cuff parade 2018- 3 members of Patel family

A couple and their son were found dead in their house in Cuffe Parade area in south Mumbai. According to the police, the family was under depression since the death of their daughter a few months ago. The incident came to light when residents of Machchimar Nagar, complained of a foul smell emanating from the house. The deceased Pravin Patel (40), his wife Reena (35) and son Prabhu (11) were found hanging from the ceiling.

Bandra 2018- 4 members of Bhingare family

Four-members of a family in Bandra (east) were found dead inside a locked one room kitchen house in government colony, which is hardly few metres away from Kherwadi police station. Rajesh Bhingare (45) his wife Ashwini and their sons Tushar (23), Gaurang (19) were found dead.

Hyderabad 2017- 6 members of Kasturi family

Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their house in Suryapet town of Telangana. Four adult members among the deceased apparently administered a pesticide to the two children, aged four and two years, last night and consumed it themselves, the preliminary probe suggested. The family was reportedly facing a serious financial problem.

Thane 2016- 14 members of Warekar family

The gory incident took place in the city’s Kasarvadavli area when assailant Hasnain Anwar Warekar slit the throats of his family, including seven children and later hanged himself in the house. The lone woman survivor, identified as his sister, Sabia Yusuf Bharmal (22). Locals had claimed that a couple of years ago, Warekar had allegedly attempted to poison his family and six members were rushed to a hospital. They fortunately survived back then.

Mumbai 1993- 3 members of Khurana family

Raj Kumar Khurana, owner of the Stomach restaurant in Bandra was questioned during the 1993 blast cases. The police wanted some information out of Khurana and he was shown what is being done to women and children. Fearing the worst Khurana went home shot his wife, children and then himself.

(With inputs from agencies)

