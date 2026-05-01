87-Year-Old Woman Watches In Shock As BMC Partially Demolishes Her Vidyavihar Home For Flyover Work | Mumbai News X Account

Mumbai: In a shocking civic action in Mumbai’s Vidyavihar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished the house of 87-year-old Catherine Gomes under the pretense of repair works.

According to a report by 'Mumbai News' shared on X (formerly Twitter), the action was carried out at Gomes’ residence in Vidyavihar Gaothan, where the civic body had earlier served a notice to the family in connection with work related to the construction of a flyover. The family had not agreed to surrender the structure for full demolition and had instead given permission to carry out repairs.

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐧: 𝐄𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐝 |



In a shocking civic action in Mumbai’s Vidyavihar, the BMC partially demolished the house of 87-year-old Catherine Gomes after claiming the deadline… pic.twitter.com/u2yOTyzXHf — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 1, 2026

However, after the deadline given to complete the repair work expired, it was noted that the BMC went ahead with partial demolition of the structure. Portions of the house, including the balcony, were torn down during the operation.

Initially, the civic body had reportedly planned only limited demolition. However, the plan was later changed due to issues related to access and safety. Following this, a larger portion of the structure was affected than what was initially expected.

The incident left Gomes deeply distressed. The elderly resident reportedly watched the demolition from her kitchen as workers brought down parts of her home. She was said to be in a state of shock while witnessing the operation firsthand, reported Mumbai News.

The action has raised questions over the handling of civic enforcement drives, particularly in cases involving senior citizens. While the BMC maintained that the deadline for compliance had expired, the incident has sparked concern over whether such operations are being carried out with adequate sensitivity and communication.

For Gomes and her family, the demolition has now become more than a civic dispute. It has turned into an emotional ordeal.The case has once again brought attention to the need for greater accountability, transparency and humane handling by civic authorities during infrastructure-related enforcement actions in the city.

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