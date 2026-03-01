86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Thane, March 1: On the occasion of the 86th Anniversary of the Maharashtra Motor Transport Department, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming the state’s transit landscape.

Speaking at a celebratory event in Thane, the Minister emphasized that the department's goal has shifted from merely reducing accidents to achieving a completely "Accident-Free" transport system.

A legacy of service and progress

Minister Sarnaik lauded the department as the "backbone of Maharashtra's economy and social life," noting that its service extends from the most remote tribal hamlets to the bustling heart of its megacities.

"This is not just an anniversary of a department; it is a celebration of Maharashtra's progress and an unbroken tradition of public service," Sarnaik stated while addressing a gathering of senior officials, staff, and their families.

Key strategic initiatives

The Minister highlighted several pillars that will define the department’s roadmap for 2026 and beyond:

Zero-tolerance safety

A shift in focus toward "Accident-Free Travel" through stricter enforcement and better infrastructure. Expansion of online licensing and digital services to ensure transparency and eliminate bureaucratic delays.

Green and smart mobility

A push toward eco-friendly vehicles and "Smart Transport" systems to modernize the fleet and reduce carbon footprints.

Crackdown on illegal transport

A statewide enforcement drive, effective from today (March 1), targeting vehicles operating without valid permits or fitness certificates to ensure passenger security.

Honouring the workforce

Sarnaik expressed deep pride in the department’s personnel, acknowledging their dedication during adverse weather conditions and challenging terrains. He noted that the strength of the department lies in the "hard work, discipline, and commitment" of its employees.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, alongside staff members and their families.

