8.5-Foot Female Crocodile Rescued From Powai Village, Released Into Natural Habitat |

Navi Mumbai: An 8.5-foot-long female crocodile that strayed into Bhanshila Pada near NITIE in Powai during the early hours of Thursday was safely rescued by the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) in coordination with the Forest Department and later released into its natural habitat.

Residents alert authorities after reptile enters village road

According to WWA, the organisation received an emergency call at around 1 am from local residents after the crocodile was spotted wandering on a village road, raising concerns for the safety of both the reptile and the public. A rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and found the crocodile moving within the residential area.

The rescuers first assessed whether the animal could safely return to a nearby lake or natural water body on its own. However, they found that there was no safe or accessible route for the crocodile to reach water. Following the assessment, the Forest Department authorised a rescue operation.

Crocodile captured safely following wildlife rescue protocols

The WWA team successfully captured and secured the crocodile by following standard wildlife rescue protocols without causing any harm to the animal. It was subsequently subjected to a detailed medical examination by veterinarians Dr. Jaya Chariar, Dr. Veeraraghavan Chariar and Dr. Shardul, who declared the crocodile fit for release.

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The reptile, identified as an adult female measuring approximately 8.5 feet in length, was later released at a suitable location within its natural habitat in accordance with wildlife conservation guidelines.

"After assessing the situation, we found that the crocodile had no safe route back to a natural water body. With the Forest Department's approval, our team carried out the rescue using standard protocols. The animal was medically examined, found healthy and safely released into its natural habitat," a WWA spokesperson said.

The organisation also thanked local residents for promptly alerting the authorities and acknowledged the Forest Department's timely support and coordination, which helped ensure the safe rescue and release of the crocodile without any untoward incident.

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